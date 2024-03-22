DoT workshop at IIT Gandhinagar focuses on 5G use cases across sectors

New Delhi, March 22 In a bid to create awareness about 5G technology use cases across industries, the National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation, and Training (NTIPRIT), under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), on Friday said that it hosted a two-day workshop at IIT Gandhinagar.

The workshop, titled “5G Use Case Labs: Awareness and Pre-Commissioning Readiness”, aimed at nurturing innovation in 5G technology use cases, particularly focusing on the establishment of 100 5G labs across the country, funded by the DoT.

More than 100 participants from 18 institutions in the Western region actively participated in the workshop.

Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary, Science & Technology, Gujarat, underscored the importance of developing use cases for optimal utilisation of 5G networks and urged for the swift rollout of the 100 5G labs.

She emphasised the need for enhanced coordination among academic institutions to leverage these labs effectively while commending the DoT for its proactive initiative in their establishment.

Professor Amit Prashant, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Gandhinagar, emphasised the necessity of innovation and hailed this initiative for its potential societal impact.

Various potential use cases of 5G were presented at the workshop by startups and industry representatives, spanning sectors including enterprises, education, agriculture, health, and e-commerce.

