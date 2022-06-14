Druva grows India headcount by 50% over last two years

Pune, June 14 Cloud data protection and management company Druva on Tuesday said that it has increased its headcount across India by 50 per cent over the last two years.

In particular, the company has expanded its presence in Hyderabad where the company is focused on tapping the region's cloud expertise to bolster its research, development and innovation initiatives.

"Increasingly today's businesses require tools which can strengthen data resiliency and protect their ever-expanding number of workloads within SaaS solutions and cloud environments," Milind Borate, co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Druva, said in a statement.

"There is an exceptional level of SaaS technology talent across India and our recent expansion will allow Druva to continue to explore and build new technologies that can solve customer challenges to complex data problems," Borate added.

Drugs said that its engineering team has developed industry-firsts and breakthrough SaaS technologies that have been critical to the launch of the industry's first at-scale SaaS platform for data resiliency, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud.

The engineering team has also been critical in delivering reliable performance, enhanced user experience, extensive workload coverage and lower overall cost that thousands of customers have now experienced after pivoting from legacy solutions.

The company said its unrelenting focus on innovation has resulted in the company receiving a total of 29 patents to date, with 19 being awarded in just the last three years and it also plans to grow its total workforce in India to 750 employees by next spring.

