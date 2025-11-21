e-KYC a simple and accurate way of verification of job cards: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 21 The government on Friday said the e-KYC integration could be used as a simple, reliable, accurate and efficient way of verification of job cards.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, it aims to ensure the transparent and effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) so that the rural households get benefitted from the provisions of the Act. Almost 99.67 per cent of active MGNREGA workers are already Aadhaar-seeded.

MGNREGA has a huge reach covering 2.69 lakh Gram Panchayats across the country with over 26 crore registered workers.

“Job card verification is a continuous process, whereas job card renewal is required to be done once in 5 years. To simplify and support these statutory processes, States/UTs have been requested to utilise the e-KYC feature already available in the NMMS app (National Mobile Monitoring System) for job card verification and subsequent renewal after following extant processes,” said the ministry.

This facilitative measure is intended to assist states in completing verification in a timely, transparent, and efficient manner.

As 99.67 per cent active workers’ Aadhar have already been seeded, e-KYC feature could be used as a simple, reliable, accurate and efficient way of verification of job cards.

During e-KYC, the Gram Rojgar Sahayak/ Worksite supervisor/Mate/ any other GP level functionary captures a picture of the MGNREGA worker (through the NMMS App e-KYC feature) which is digitally/automatically verified with his/her Aadhar details in real time.

The entire process for one worker gets completed under a minute.

“The ministry remains firmly committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of the Scheme at field level and to safeguarding the rights of every genuine worker so that they continue to receive their rightful wage employment under the Act without any disruption,” it noted.

As far as deletion of job cards/workers is concerned, a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was issued by the Ministry on January 24, 2025.

This provides clear, uniform, and transparent guidelines for states to follow, ensuring fairness, accountability, and protection of workers’ interests in the management of job card records.

