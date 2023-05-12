Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

Washington [US], May 12 : Elon Musk, on Friday, named Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO.

Taking to Twitter, Musk announced the news and wrote, "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1657050349608501249

Linda previously worked as NBCUniversal's top sales exec, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk said he had selected a chief executive for Twitter but did not disclose her identity.

In a tweet, he wrote, "She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" He added that he would remain involved as executive chair and "CTO," which typically denotes chief technology officer and that he would still oversee Twitter's product and software.

Musk who bought Twitter for USD 44 billion last year will continue to retain a firm grip on the company and will focus on product design and new technology.

Linda will primarily focus on business operations.

As Twitter's owner, he has put his stamp on it by eliminating more than 75 per cent of its 7,500 employees, installing his own leaders and changing the service's features and strategy. He also took Twitter private, which means he does not have to disclose corporate information to the public.

The outgoing CEO recently announced adding another update to Twitter allowing its verified users to have early access to encrypted messaging service.

The update is currently available only for verified users.

Back in December, Musk said he would step aside as Twitter's CEO once he found "someone foolish enough" to take over the role. Musk recently officially renamed the company "X Corp." as the parent of Twitter, reported Variety.

