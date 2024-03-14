Elon Musk’s SpaceX Launches Super Heavy-Starship Rocket in Third Test Flight (Watch Video)

SpaceX achieved a major milestone with the flawless launch of the Starship rocket on March 14. The launch took place at 6:55 pm IST from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. Starship overcame previous setbacks from flights 1 and 2, clearing every stage flawlessly.

The Super Heavy Booster surpassed previous records, separating from the upper stage Ship at 2:56 seconds post lift-off after executing a successful hot staging maneuver. The second stage continued to its sub-orbital destination, providing stunning views of Earth.

Starship launch attempt in ~5 hours

However, the Super Heavy Booster experienced a controlled descent into the ocean around 7 minutes post lift-off. SpaceX outlined ambitious goals for Starship, including the first-ever re-light of the second-stage Raptor engine, payload door operations, and a propellant transfer demonstration.

In a departure from previous flights, Starship followed a new trajectory, culminating in a splashdown in the Indian Ocean,