San Francisco, April 3 Fortnite developer Epic Games hasAre-enabled queues for its signature building feature, which was temporarily removed as part of the game's latest season.

However, while building is back, the combat-focused spirit lives on in the previously-introduced Zero Build mode, reports The Verge.

For now, the two versions of the game live side-by-side with queues for both regular and Zero Build available for Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squad battle royale combat.

The ability to harvest materials and build defensive structures has long been a defining trait of Fortnite and part of what helped differentiate it from other battle royale games like PUBG and Apex Legends which made its temporary removal all the more surprising.

The absence of building was balanced out somewhat by the addition of mechanics designed to make the game more mobile, including climbing and a faster sprint. These changes were part of a string of mobility-related upgrades dating back several years.

With the launch of its current season, Epic Games is donating all of its proceeds from the game to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine until April 3.

As of March 29, the effort has raised over $100 million.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor