Every 3rd Indian affected by some metabolic dysfunction, mass level awareness needed: Minister

New Delhi, July 30 Every third Indian is affected by some metabolic dysfunction, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, while proposing a mass campaign for the prevention of Type 2 diabetes in the young.

Addressing the Foundation Day ceremony of the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), Singh expressed concern that India continues to be labelled the “diabetes capital of the world”.

“Every third Indian is affected by some form of metabolic dysfunction,” he said.

The Minister, himself a globally renowned endocrinologist, also cautioned against diabetes disinformation, which tends to be spread, sometimes inadvertently, from certain quarters.

He debunked popular myths, such as the belief in “one meal a day”, urging for a more scientific understanding of meal quality and quantity in diabetes care.

Singh reiterated the target of reducing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by 10 per cent, particularly those associated with fatty liver, visceral fat, and obesity.

He emphasised that public health messaging must go beyond medical publications and into institutionalised outreach to common citizens.

Calling for evidence-based health awareness, Singh gave a firm dictum: “Treat diabetes before it occurs, stressing that prevention is better than cure”.

Recently, Singh also launched a study led by RSSDI, which showed that yoga can reduce the risk of diabetes by 40 per cent, highlighting the potential of yoga in preventive healthcare.

The study suggested that the regular practice of yoga may reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by as much as 40 per cent in individuals predisposed to the condition.

"This is one of the first such efforts that seeks to scientifically document the prevention of the occurrence of Type 2 diabetes with yoga. As per the authors of the report, there is as much as a 40 per cent reduction in the development of Type 2 diabetes among potential individuals who practice yoga regularly," Singh said.

