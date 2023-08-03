Ex-OnePlus India head Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as Chief Revenue Officer

New Delhi, Aug 3 Merchant commerce omnichannel platform Pine Labs on Thursday announced it has appointed former OnePlus India head Navnit Nakra as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Nakra will be responsible for developing and executing growth strategies, new business generation, streamlining processes to attain efficiencies and maximising revenue streams for the payments business in the country.

“Nakra has been a long-time partner of Pine Labs through his previous stints, and has a deep understanding of our platform and products. He is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in the banking and technology space,” said Kush Mehra, President and CBO, Pine Labs.

Nakra was the CEO at OnePlus for India region where he spearheaded operations and the overall business strategy in India.

He also worked for Apple where he headed the affordability business for India. He started his career with Citibank where he spent more than 14 years across consumer and institutional banking.

“I am excited to join Pine Labs, an organisation that has been at the forefront of the digital payments revolution in the country. I look forward to working with the team and making a meaningful contribution to the ecosystem,” said Nakra.

He holds an MBA from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

