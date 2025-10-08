Facebook Down? Meta-Owned Website Not Loading for Some Users, Displays Message 'HTTP ERROR 500'

Meta-owned Facebook is currently down for some users worldwide on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. According to users' complaints, the social media platform shows "This page isn’t working" and further error reads "www.facebook.com is currently unable to handle this request" and 'HTTP ERROR 500.'

According to the outrage tracking website Downdetector.com, around 35 people reported Facebook down at 6.19 am on Wednesday, out of which 56% users are unable to access the desktop site, 27% facing problems using the mobile application, 17% are unable to log in to Facebook.

Based on the graph shown on the outage tracking portal DownDetector, the volume of user reports first surged around 2:11 PM Eastern Time.

Is it just us? Or is Facebook like down, down pic.twitter.com/qU2iEFF2eQ — Thought Catalog (@ThoughtCatalog) October 7, 2025

i think facebook is down how am i supposed to post like an old woman pic.twitter.com/92sm9IEL9g — p-dawg ☆ (@stinkystreety) October 7, 2025

