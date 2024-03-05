Facebook, Instagram Down: Meta-Owned Apps Not Loading for Users

Social media users worldwide encountered widespread outages across various Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, on Tuesday. Reports flooded social media platforms, with users expressing frustration over difficulties accessing their accounts and frequent automatic logouts.

Meta spokesperson, Andy Stone said the company was aware of the troubles being faced by users worldwide, adding that it was working to resolve the issue. "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Stone posted on X.

The outage monitoring service DownDetector recorded a significant spike in reports, particularly in India, starting around 8:30 pm local time. In India alone, over 14,857 users reported issues with Facebook, while 32,518 users flagged difficulties with Instagram.

Major cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, experienced service disruptions, as depicted on the DownDetector map. The outage extended beyond India, affecting users in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, and Nepal.

Social media users resorted to platforms like Twitter, now owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to vent their frustrations and seek updates on the situation.