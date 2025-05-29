Flexi-staffing, EV, e-commerce to drive 2.8 pc Indian workforce growth in April-Sep: Report

New Delhi, May 29 The growing trend of flexible workforce models, and increased opportunities in the Electric Vehicles (EVs) and e-commerce sectors is set to boost the workforce in India, according to a report on Thursday.

The Employment Outlook Report (EOR) for the period between April and September by TeamLease Services, a staffing firm, highlighted measured optimism amid economic complexity.

With 47 per cent of employers indicating plans for workforce expansion, 28 per cent opting for stability, and 25 per cent predicting reductions, the report forecasts a 2.8 per cent Net Employment Change (NEC).

It showed that the growing trend of flexi-staffing is taking centre stage, with 69 per cent of employers embracing flexible workforce models to manage cyclical demand and seasonal peaks.

Similarly, the gig economy remains a cornerstone of hiring strategies, with 64 per cent of employers expanding sales and customer service roles through gig models.

“India’s workforce stands at a defining moment, where traditional models of hiring are giving way to more dynamic and adaptive strategies. As industries embrace emerging technologies, organisations must recognise that agility and innovation are the true engines of success,” said Kartik Narayan, CEO-Staffing, TeamLease Services.

“The future lies not in simply expanding headcount, but in shaping highly specialised, flexible teams that can scale, evolve, and thrive amid continuous market shifts.

Further, employers are now prioritising core competencies like digital literacy (76 per cent), customer experience management (68 per cent), and communication (63 per cent), indicating a clear focus on tech-readiness, service orientation, and effective collaboration, the report said.

It also highlighted that the automotive sector projecting a 6.9 per cent NEC and EVs and allied infrastructure sector poised for strong growth at 7.1 per cent, are leading the charge. Similarly, e-commerce and tech startups are set to grow by 6.9 per cent, the report said.

The rise of AI and automation is another factor accelerating the evolution of workforce requirements.

The shift to generative AI, cloud technologies, and low-code platforms is driving demand for specialised, tech-savvy talent across all sectors, said the report that leveraged extensive primary and secondary research, drawing insights from over 1,263 employers across 23 industries and 20 cities.

