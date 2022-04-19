Flipkart acquires e-commerce startup ANS Commerce

Bengaluru, April 19 With the aim to boost the rapidly growing and evolving digital retail market in India, the Flipkart Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of ANS Commerce, a full-stack e-commerce enabler that helps brands sell online.

Through this acquisition, Flipkart said it continues its efforts to strengthen the Indian e-commerce ecosystem by investing in the capabilities of technology enablers that will address the needs of the evolving digital retail market in the country.

"At Flipkart, we are committed to developing and nurturing the internet consumer ecosystem, including developing and encouraging technological innovation that helps drive the Indian digital economy," Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head - Corporate Development at Flipkart, said in a statement.

"Our efforts focus on ensuring that businesses, including MSMEs and smaller brands, can leverage the opportunities that e-commerce offers, to provide greater value and deeper experiences for Indian customers who are rapidly adopting digital commerce," Iyer added.

ANS Commerce was started in 2017 and since then has built a full-stack offering for brands across the value chain, including brandstore tech, performance marketing tech and services, marketplace integrations and warehousing and facilities maintenance capabilities.

"Our association with ANS Commerce started last year when they were part of Flipkart's tech startup accelerator programme, Flipkart Leap, and we are pleased to welcome the team to the Flipkart Group," Iyer said.

The company's product offerings help brands and businesses create digital brandstores/storefronts on their Kartify platform, improve return on Ad spends and manage end-to-end processes covering logistics and warehousing.

Post the acquisition ANS Commerce will continue to operate as an independent business under its existing leadership team.

