Former DRDO chief V S Arunachalam passes away

The former Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and former Chairman of Defence Research Development Organisation, V.S. Arunachalam has passed away at the age of 87.Dr. Arunachalam, a resident of Bengaluru, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday in the Bay Area of California in the United States of America. He is survived by his daughter, two sons and wife.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Dr. Arunachalam was the Chief Architect of many strategic programs like the Integrated Missiles Development Programme which included Agni, Prithvi, Akash and Nag, Light Combat Aircraft now called Tejas and Airborne Early Warning and Control System.Dr. Arunachalam, who served under five Prime Ministers and many Defence Ministers, was undergoing treatment for acute pneumonia and Parkinson’s. He had set up a Think Tank, Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), in Bengaluru.In 2015, he was awarded DRDO’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of scientific research and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) director general Dr VS Arunachalam, who passed away on Wednesday. PM Modi said his passing would leave a major void in the scientific community. “Dr. V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti,” said PM Modi.