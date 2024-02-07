Former Employees Accuse SpaceX, Led by Elon Musk, of Sexual Harassment

Former employees at Elon Musk's SpaceX have expanded their legal case against the rocket-making company, alleging discrimination and sexual harassment. Seven former employees claim that SpaceX executives joked about sexual harassment and terminated workers who voiced concerns, according to multiple reports. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing is now investigating complaints by workers accusing SpaceX executives of gender discrimination. In the complaints against SpaceX, employees point to a pattern of discrimination, as well as tweets by Musk that they assert they cannot easily avoid, as he utilizes the platform for important company announcements.

One former employee reported receiving a performance review criticizing her for being “too emotional” and suggesting she “should be more humble” after she raised concerns about a male coworker taking credit for her work, according to a filing reviewed by Bloomberg. The same agency is also suing Tesla over allegations of maintaining a “racially segregated workplace.” SpaceX and Musk had not commented on the investigation at the time of reporting. The employees had previously accused SpaceX of wrongful termination in a complaint to the US National Labor Relations Board. Earlier, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) had filed a lawsuit against Tesla for running what it describes as a “racially segregated workplace” in California. “After receiving hundreds of complaints from workers, DFEH found evidence that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion creating a hostile work environment,” stated DFEH director Kevin Kish.