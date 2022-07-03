Fossil, Google working to bring new features to companion app

San Francisco, July 3 US-based fashion brand Fossil has confirmed that it is working with Google to bring new features, including Wear OS 3 support to its smartwatch companion app.

According to Android Central, the company has teamed up with Google designers to bring changes to the companion app for its hybrid smartwatches.

The app has recently received a redesign following the launch of its latest hybrid smartwatch model, and it looks like more changes are on the way as we await the Wear OS 3 update later this year.

A recent announcement by the company suggests the company is working hard to make the best smartwatch experience for everyone with its app and that it is listening to feedback from consumers and from within the company.

Addressing the phone app, Fossil admitted it is not perfect, which prompted it to update the app following the launch of the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch, the report said.

However, one small section mentioned that Fossil is prepping the app for its Wear OS 3-compatible watches ahead of the big update, which is scheduled for later this year for devices like the Fossil Gen 6.

