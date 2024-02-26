From Malaria Vaccines to the Universe's Secrets: Dive into Science at IISER Pune's National Science Day

Mark your calendars! The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune is throwing a science party for everyone on February 28th. Join them for a full day of exciting activities, from talks by renowned scientists to interactive games and demonstrations.

Hear from the experts: Padma Bhushan awardee Prof. Deepak Dhar and Padma Shri awardee Arvind Gupta will be sharing their insights.

Dive deep into science: Discover the secrets of malaria vaccines, explore the universe's smallest particles, and learn how microscopes reveal the hidden lives of organisms.

Get hands-on: Explore science models, experiment with activities designed by the Smt. Indrani Balan Science Activity Centre, and test your knowledge in a science quiz.



Look to the stars: Enjoy daytime astronomy sessions and marvel at the wonders of space.

Unleash your inner scientist: Participate in STEM competitions, showcase your own projects, and learn through interactive demonstrations and talks.

The celebration extends beyond IISER Pune. From February 26th to 28th, join the STEM fun at the Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park with hands-on activities, video screenings, and more. Open to all, this is a chance to ignite your curiosity and celebrate the wonders of science!