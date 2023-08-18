Future of technology can’t be shaped by few countries & companies: MoS IT

Bengaluru, Aug 18 Future of technology cannot be shaped by a few countries and companies and needs to be more inclusive and India Stack has transformed lives of citizens and built trust between the government and 'Digital Nagriks', Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said here on Friday.

Chandrasekhar held bilateral meetings with the ministerial delegations and other senior representatives from Bangladesh, South Korea, France and Turkey at the fourth meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group.

Potential areas of collaboration such as digital public infrastructures, India Stack, AI, skilling and cybersecurity were explored during the meetings.

The minister interacted with H.E. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT, Bangladesh and the discussion focused on potential collaborations around India Stack, Cyber Security and Skilling.

“The partnership between India and Bangladesh will rewrite the narratives about South Asia,” said Chandrasekhar.

He also held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Henri Verdier, Ambassador for the Ministry of Digital Affairs, France.

“There’s an opportunity for like-minded partners like India and France to help countries who want to digitise their Government and economy through DPIs such as India Stack,” said the minister.

During his meeting with H.E. Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Industry and Technology, Turkey, the minister noted that “the future of technology cannot be shaped by a few countries and companies and needs to be more inclusive”.

In another bilateral meeting with Dr Jin-bae Hong, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Science and ICT, South Korea, Chandrasekhar said that “the growth of this partnership can have a bigger impact on the world.”

