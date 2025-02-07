GitHub Copilot introduces new features to help Indian firms boost productivity

Bengaluru, Feb 7 In a bid to further empower businesses globally, including in India, popular developer platform GitHub on Friday announced new features and enhancements to Copilot to streamline coding tasks based on an organisation’s specific ways of working.

The new tools includes agentic capabilities for implementing changes across multiple files, next edit suggestions to automatically predict and execute the next logical edit, and the ability to store and share tailored instructions for Copilot directly in the editor, according to the Microsoft-owned developer platform.

GitHub also unveiled a first look at a new autonomous SWE agent, and announced general availability of Copilot Edits, availability of Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash and OpenAI’s o3-mini for Copilot Chat and Edits, and enterprise support for Copilot Workspace.

“India’s surging developer community will soon be joined by intelligent, increasingly advanced AI agents acting as peer programmers for everyday tasks, freeing developers to drive more innovation,” said GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke.

“If Indian businesses move quickly to empower their developers with these AI agents, they won’t just gain a major competitive advantage in the global market—they’ll also accelerate digital and economic progress, cementing India’s position as a leader on the world stage,” he mentioned.

Copilot Edits is now generally available, enabling users to specify a set of files to be edited and then use natural language to ask Copilot what changes should be made.

It also makes inline changes directly in the user's workspace, across multiple files, and with a user interface (UI) designed for fast iteration.

The platform also unveiled its plans for an autonomous agent to independently handle entire tasks at the developer’s direction called “Project Padawan.”

This represents a future where developers can assign issues to Copilot, let the AI complete the task autonomously, and come back to review its work.

Over 150 million developers, including more than 90 per cent of the Fortune 100 companies, use GitHub to collaborate and more than 77,000 organisations have adopted GitHub Copilot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor