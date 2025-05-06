Global giants like Apple see economic sense in investing in India: Scindia

New Delhi, May 6 Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that global tech giants such as Apple see a lot of economic sense in setting up manufacturing facilities in India.

Addressing the Bharat Telecom event here, Scindia said investing in India at present is not just an act of goodwill alone, but it makes economic sense for every OEM (original equipment manufacturer).

"Apple has decided to source and produce all its mobile phones in India in the years to come. Because when you invest in India, you are choosing affordability, you are choosing reliability, you are choosing originality," the minister remarked.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently announced that the tech giant will source the majority of its iPhones for the US market from India in the April-June quarter, while China will produce the devices for other markets. The step is being taken due to the sharp hike in US tariffs for exports of the Communist country announced by President Donald Trump.

Explaining the economic rationale of investing in India, Scindia said: "An investment of Rs 4,000 crore, half a billion dollars alone, has resulted in sales of Rs 80,000 crore, of which Rs 16,000 crore constitutes exports, and 25,000 jobs being created."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold vision and unwavering resolve have transformed India from a digital follower into a global digital leader.

Scindia highlighted the remarkable growth in India’s telecom market, fuelled by the government's production-linked incentive scheme.

"In just 22 months, we connected 99 per cent of our villages with 5G and brought 82 per cent of our population onto the network, deploying 470,000 towers. This is not evolution; it is a telecom revolution," he stressed.

He said India has not only caught up with the world in areas like 4G and 5G, but is now leading the charge, with sweeping reforms and technological innovation shaping the country's trajectory.

Scindia also underlined the role of India's telecom sector as a transformative force, as the world's second-largest telecom market and the cheapest data provider.

The minister further pointed out that this digital highway we have built across India is not merely about communication. It is the infrastructure of infrastructure, empowering 1.4 billion citizens with access to healthcare, education, governance, and economic opportunity.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Communications, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, said: "Today, India stands ready not merely as a market or consumer but as a creator, partner and trusted provider of world-class telecom solutions. The narrative has changed from a historical made-for-India to made-by-India."

He emphasised that India is undergoing a pivotal transformation in the global telecom arena, evolving from a consumer to a creator of technology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor