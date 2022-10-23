Global smartphone sensor market logs $6.4 bn in revenue, Sony leads

New Delhi, Oct 23 Led by Sony, the global smartphone Image sensor market clocked a total revenue of $6.4 billion in the first half of 2022.

According to the Strategy Analytics report, the market for smartphone image sensors experienced a decline of more than 5 per cent year-over-year in the first half.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions captured the top spot with 44 per cent revenue share, followed by Samsung System and Omnivision in the same period.

Sony, Samsung and Omnivision captured nearly 83 per cent revenue share in the global smartphone image sensor market.

In terms of smartphone multi-camera applications, Image sensors for Depth and Macro applications dropped to 26 per cent share while those for Ultrawide application jumped to 20 per cent share.

"The market for smartphone image sensors witnessed a slowdown in multi-camera adoption owing to declining smartphone demand and inventory within the customer supply chain during the period," said Jeffrey Mathews, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Sony drove its share in the market with partnerships with leading smartphone OEMs for large-sized and high-resolution image sensor products.

"Moreover, Samsung continued to lead high-resolution demand by supplying 200MP CIS products to customers and Omnivision saw share loss due to pandemic-induced customer disruptions in China," Mathews noted.

According to Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice, as demand momentum continues to struggle, "OEMs are expected to drive opportunities in positioning smartphones with high-end and premium imaging capabilities".

"The introduction of flagship smartphones featuring high-resolution cameras provides a short-term improvement for the smartphone image sensor market," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor