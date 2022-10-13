Google allows Donald Trump's app Truth Social on Play Store

Former President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social is now available for download on the Google Play Store, as per The Verge.

The outlet has shared that Truth Social, which was banned by Google over "insufficient" content moderation policies, offers a Twitter-like social experience and markets itself as a platform that "encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation."

Before attempting to launch on the Google Play Store, Trump's social media app first launched on the Apple App Store in February.

According to The Verge, in a statement, Google said that apps on the Google Play Store are permitted as long as they "comply with our developer guidelines. This includes the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence."

The company added that Truth Social has agreed to enforce the moderation measures on user-generated content that Google requires.

Previously, after issuing a ban following the Capitol riots, Google had also reinstated Parler, a similarly focused app.

Apart from policy violations that initially prevented its app launch on Android, the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) owned Truth Social has also been facing financial issues related to its repeatedly delayed SPAC, as per The Verge.

The outlet reported that Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company set to merge with TMTG and take it public, delayed the process and has now scheduled its shareholder vote on November 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor