Google coming up with its iPhone app for 'wireless' switching to Android

Switching from an iPhone to Android seems never an easy task, but Google has come up with its own 'Switch to Android' app for iOS users, enabling them to transfer data from iPhone 'wirelessly' using the Android handset as a hotspot.

While there have been a few ways to store your data like backing things up to Google Drive, or plugging in a cable, the new app from Google definitely makes the task much easier.

As per TechCrunch, Google is starting to roll the app out to the public, but it may be a little while before we can actually use it. Google spokesperson Ivy Hunt confirmed to The Verge that "the rollout should be complete in a few weeks." "What we're waiting for is an update to Pixel devices that allows them to work with the app. Once the devices are all ready, then the app will be available in the markets where Pixel phones are sold."

Although the 'Switch to Android' app is currently only working for Google Pixel, it is assumed that it should work with other devices soon.

The 'Switch to Android' app allows data transfer, including photos, videos, calendar events, and contacts that are stored locally.

( With inputs from ANI )

