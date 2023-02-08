Google details plan to use AI in search results, Bard to remain in ‘limited’ testing for now

Google showcased its latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology as part of a live-streamed event on YouTube. The 'Live from Paris' event focused on AI, with Google briefly discussing its 'Bard' chatbot, which it introduced earlier this week. Google's launch comes only one day after Microsoft staged a surprise event with OpenAI to announce greater integration of AI technologies into Bing search and the Edge browse

During the event, Prabhakar Raghavan, an SVP at Google, said the company will bring “the magic of generative AI” directly into its core search product and use artificial intelligence to pave the way for the “next frontier of our information products.”

In his presentation, Raghavan stated that this technique will enable Google's search engine to provide more complicated and conversational results to questions, such as bullet points listing the best times of year to see particular constellations and pros and drawbacks for purchasing an electric car.

“The potential for generative AI goes far beyond language and text,” he said, noting that the new tech can be used to search through information “visually.”

“With generative AI, we can already automate 360-degree spins of sneakers from just a handful of still photos, something that would have previously required merchants to use hundreds of product photos and costly technology,” Raghavan said. “As we look ahead, you could imagine how generative AI will enable people to interact with visual information in entirely new ways.”

The event comes days after Google introduced its new AI-powered chatbot called "Bard," in an apparent attempt to compete with ChatGPT's viral popularity. Access to Bard was granted to "trusted testers" earlier this week, and Google expects to make the tool accessible to the public in the coming weeks.

Raghavan stated that the company's story has only just begun. AI-enabled solutions are being developed that will alter the way people search, work, and play. Google is revolutionising the search experience, and the best is yet to come.