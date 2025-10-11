Google Doodle Honors Idli: A Delicious Tribute to South India's Favourite Breakfast

Google is celebrating the iconic South Indian dish idli with a special Doodle on October 11, 2025.li. The soft and fluffy steamed dish, eaten with different types of chutneys, and curry is the focus today.Revered for its simplicity, versatility, and health benefits, idli is more than just a breakfast item—it’s a cultural icon and a source of comfort for millions.

Fluffy, warm and full of comfort, idli feels right at any time of day ☀️🍛

Celebrating a dish that makes every meal feel like home with today’s #GoogleDoodle 💚 pic.twitter.com/AudYfAFUaP — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 11, 2025

Originating in South India centuries ago, idlis are traditionally made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal. This fermentation not only enhances the nutritional value of the dish but also imparts a subtle tangy flavour that pairs beautifully with accompaniments like coconut chutney, spicy sambar, or a dollop of ghee.f today’s doodle has nudged your cravings, here’s how you can bring that soft, spongy joy to your kitchen.

Ingredients

2 cups parboiled rice (idli rice)

1 cup whole urad dal

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds (optional, helps fermentation)

Salt to taste

Oil or ghee for greasing

How to make it

Soak the rice and dal separately for 4–6 hours. If you’re using fenugreek, add it to the dal. Grind the dal until it’s smooth and fluffy, then grind the rice to a slightly coarse paste. Mix both batters, add salt, and let it rest overnight in a warm spot. In the morning, the batter should have risen beautifully, like a little cloud in a bowl. Grease your idli moulds, pour in the batter, and steam for about 10–12 minutes. Don’t rush it — good idlis take their time. Once done, let them cool slightly before easing them out. Serve with coconut chutney, spicy sambar, or a sprinkle of podi with ghee.

Origin of the first Google Doodle

The story began in 1998, when Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin planned to attend the Burning Man Festival in Nevada. To let users know they’d be away, they simply replaced the second “O” in “Google” with the Burning Man stick figure logo. And just like that, the very first Google Doodle was born, even before Google was officially incorporated as a company