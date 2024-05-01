Google Down: Users Encounter 502 Error, Issues Reported with Maps, Classroom, Earth and More

Google's search engine experienced a brief outage on Wednesday, affecting users in various locations worldwide. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks online service outages, user reports indicated issues accessing Google Search.

Downdetector data showed over 300 user reports in the UK and over 1,400 in the United States, with problems concentrated in major cities like New York, Denver, Colorado, and Seattle.

Other Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Chat, appeared to be functioning normally during the outage.

Google has not yet commented on the cause or extent of the outage.