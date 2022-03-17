Google I/O 2022 date set for May 11 with limited in-person attendance

San Francisco, March 17 UGoogle has announced that its big annual developer conference 'Google I/O' will take place on May 11 and 12.

The event will be online and some of the conference will be streamed live from the Shoreline Amphitheatre, a frequent Google I/O venue.

"We will be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12," Sundar Pichai, Alphabet and Google CEO said in a tweet.

In a statement given to The Verge later, Google spokesperson Alex Garcia-Kummert said: "This year's event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience, and is completely free and open to everyone virtually."

The company hasn't hinted about the products it may announce this year.

Google has already released the first Android 13 Developer Preview, so one can expect I/O to focus mostly on Android 13. Google also tends to announce new additions to Google products like Assistant, Search, and Maps at Google I/O.

Google I/O was canceled entirely in 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 event took place virtually.

During Google I/O last year, Google made announcements across Android 12 and Wear OS, as well as Google Maps, Photos, Chrome, AR, Android TV, quantum computing, AI and an improved camera system.

