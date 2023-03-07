Google making Android more safe in 2023

San Francisco, March 7 Google has highlighted its key initiatives for 2023 which is to make Android and Google Play more safe and secure.

"It's our top priority to keep Android and Google Play safe for developers to build successful businesses and provide quality apps and games to billions of users around the world," the tech giant said in an Android Developers blogpost on Monday.

"We'll continue to work in collaboration with developers, publishers, regulators and more as we navigate the transition to a more private mobile ecosystem."

This year, the company will continue to improve Google Play's Data safety section with new features and policies that will aim to give users more clarity and control around "deletion practices."

Developers can also enhance their users' safety by reducing the permissions they request for accessing users' data.

Also, developers can start testing privacy, security and transparency enhancements in the Android 14 Developer Preview 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor