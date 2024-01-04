Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Receive First Update of 2024, Addressing Camera and UI Issues

Google has rolled out the first update for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in 2024, focusing on addressing user-reported issues with the camera and user interface (UI). The update, released slightly later than usual due to the New Year's Day holiday, prioritizes bug fixes for both devices, followed by the Pixel Fold and other supported Pixel models.

The update addresses a range of issues, including:

Camera crashes on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Flashing black screens during video playback Inability to exit the Setup Wizard Black wallpaper appearing on the home screen in certain situations. The update changelog is categorized into groups for clarity, with specific fixes applicable to different Pixel devices. Users are encouraged to consult the device key provided by Google to understand which changes apply to their particular model.

This latest update demonstrates Google's commitment to providing consistent software support for its Pixel devices, with regular feature drops and bug fixes aimed at enhancing the user experience. While the current update focuses primarily on camera and UI issues, Google has indicated that further refinements and optimizations are on the horizon for its flagship devices.

In a separate announcement, Google recently stated that its Gemini language model surpasses the capabilities of both OpenAI's GPT-4 and even human performance in handling multiple language tasks simultaneously.