Google Pixel 8 may feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor

San Francisco, Dec 21 Google's upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone lineup will reportedly feature an upgraded Samsung camera sensor, ISOCELL GN2, which features the staggered high dynamic range (HDR) functionality for better dynamic range in photos and videos.

The existing Pixel phones use the ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor, which lacks Staggered HDR, reports SamMobile.

So, the Google Pixel 8 series is expected to use Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 as the primary sensor.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who usually reveals upcoming Google devices and features through an Android application package (APK) teardown process, has revealed that the latest version of Google's Camera Go application has gained support for the Staggered HDR feature.

The 'ISOCELL GN2' sensor gives improved image quality because of bigger pixels and Staggered HDR, the report said.

In August, it was reported that Samsung was testing a next-generation Tensor chipset that was said to be the third-generation Google Tensor chipset that would power the Pixel 8 series.

The development board of the chipset had the code name 'Ripcurrent,' and the chip itself was codenamed 'Zuma'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor