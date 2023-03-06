Google Pixel Watch bug impacting users' alarms
By IANS | Published: March 6, 2023 02:09 PM 2023-03-06T14:09:04+5:30 2023-03-06T14:20:09+5:30
San Francisco, March 6 Some Google Pixel Watch users have reported that their alarms have been going off late because of a bug.
Taking to Reddit, several users complained about the bug, reports Gizmochina.
While one user said that their alarm for 7 p.m., set as a reminder to give their son milk, had been going off late for the last few days.
Another said that their alarm had gone off a few minutes before or after the set time.
It is expected a recent update might have caused the issue.
However, it is still unclear what is the reason causing the issue, but there might be a possibility that the watch is in a deep sleep mode before the alarm goes off, making it difficult to rouse it on time.
