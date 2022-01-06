Google rolls out January update to all supported Pixels

San Francisco, Jan 6 US-based search engine Google has announced that it has started sending out the January update to its phones.

All supported Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive these software updates starting today, with the exception of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which will receive the update later this month.

"The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. We will provide an update to this post once it is available. We encourage you to check your Android version and update to receive the latest software," the company said in a statement.

Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device.

The January feature update comes with fixes for some issues that Google Pixel phone users were facing. As per the Pixel phone support page, Google has tuned and improved the volume of system sounds for the Pixel 5.

With the new update Pixel 4a 5G users get a fix for speaker noise that used to occur in certain scenarios. Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G users get auto-brightness improvements in certain lighting conditions.

In addition, the update also brings January 2021 security patch for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

