Google starts Diwali 2022 countdown

Google is all set to celebrate the festival of lights. The search engine giant has announced a Diwali Surprise for its users in India wherein it wants its users to search ‘Diwali’ in the search text box on its page. The results show a beautiful animation depicting the light and mood of Diwali.

Announcing the Diwali Surprise, Google tweeted “Just here to say search Diwali for a surprise,” from its official Twitter handle. The words are surrounded by lit diyas on all sides. Upon typing Diwali in the Google Search box, the results will come along with a day at the top of the page. Tap the diya and you will see several diyas showing up on the screen. Light these days by taking your cursor to each diya. A beautiful animation shows up with sparkles in the background. Similar results will show up on Google mobile app for both Android and iOS users.