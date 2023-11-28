Google to delete inactive Gmail accounts from Dec 2023

Google recently announced a significant update that has been made to its inactive account policy, and the global implementation for the same is coming closer. Starting December 1, the tech giant has plans to delete Google accounts that have remained unused or unaccessed for a minimum of 2 years, inclusive of associated content such as Gmail, Photos, Drive documents, Contacts, and more. This strategic move is part of Google's overarching initiative to bolster security, recognizing that aging or inactive accounts present an increased vulnerability to compromise.

Crucially, the new policy excludes accounts linked to organizations like schools or businesses. Google affirms its commitment to user communication, promising to dispatch multiple notifications prior to the account deletion process. The range of affected services encompasses Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, Calendar, and Photos. Notably, Google has explicitly stated that accounts containing YouTube or Blogger content are presently exempt from the deletion protocol.

Users are strongly recommended to engage in activities to avoid account deletion. These activities include reading or sending emails, using Google Drive, watching a YouTube video, downloading apps from the Google Play Store, employing Google Search, and utilizing "Sign in with Google" for third-party apps or services. Additionally, for Google Photos, users are required to log in to their Google Photos account every 2 years to ensure its continued activity.

Sustaining account activity is a straightforward process of periodic logins. With the December 1 deadline on the horizon, users are strongly urged to take the necessary measures to secure their accounts and avert any unintended loss of data