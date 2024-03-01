Google trying to intimidate Indian developers with its exploitative policies: ADIF

New Delhi, March 1 The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a policy think-tank representing homegrown startups, on Friday slammed Google, saying that by delisting apps, Google is trying to "intimidate and coerce the developers" who have dared to challenge its "exploitative policies".

The ADIF said it respects the judicial process and hopes for a fair and speedy resolution of the matter of payment policy that affects millions of Indian digital startups.

"However, we are deeply disappointed and concerned by the unilateral and arbitrary actions of Google that has shown complete disregard for the ongoing legal proceedings and the interests of the Indian app ecosystem," the think tank said in a statement.

Earlier, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) also advised Google not to delist any apps belonging to Indian companies from Play Store, as at least four such homegrown firms have received notices from the tech giant.

The industry body responded after Google said that at least 10 companies, including many well-established ones, "have chosen to not pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play by securing interim protections from court", and is likely to remove them from Play Store as it enforces new policies.

The ADIF said that this is not a matter of 10 developers, "but a matter of the entire Indian digital sector that is being threatened by Google’s dominance and monopoly". "Google should refrain from taking any further action until the court has passed its orders and respect the rule of law in India," it added.

