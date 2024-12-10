Google Year in Search 2024: From T20 World Cup to Election Results 2024 - Here's What People Searched in India

Google Year in Search 2024: Google has released its Year in Search 2024 report. The report reveals what captured the attention of Indian users on the search platform throughout the year. Sports, politics and entertainment emerged as key areas of interest for search users in India.

Cricket Successes Mark the Year

The Indian Premier League IPL topped the overall search rankings. The T20 World Cup secured the second spot. In 2024 India achieved a major win by winning the T20 World Cup. This success brought joy to cricket fans across the country. This came after a disappointing loss in the ICC ODI World Cup finals in 2023.

Political Trends and General Elections

Google searches also reflected the political mood of 2024. The year saw high-voltage Lok Sabha elections, culminating in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance forming the government. This intense electoral battle between key political players, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), generated significant online interest and search activity.

Remembering Ratan Tata

Google users also searched about the passing of Ratan Tata a key figure in India’s corporate sector. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran paid tribute saying Ratan Tata “always ensured employees are taken care of along with the well-being of their families across the Tata Group companies. He shaped a number of leaders across the conglomerate and there was no one like him.”

Movies and Entertainment Trends

Entertainment searches on Google India showed interest in popular films. The supernatural thriller Stree-2 topped the list of movie-related searches. Movies like Kalki 2898 AD and Hanuman also gained attention. Films addressing societal issues such as 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies also secured prominent search rankings.

Sports Searches Cover Local and Global Events

Sports searches included a wide range of events. Users searched for updates about tournaments like the Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League. They also looked for information about global tournaments including the Olympics T20 World Cup and Copa America.

Memes Capture Public Interest

Memes were a popular search topic in 2024. The ‘Blue Grinch Knee Surgery’ meme became a viral sensation. Other light-hearted memes like the ‘Hamster Meme’ and ‘Very Demure Very Mindful’ also gained traction. These memes brought humour and relatability to online interactions.

Near Me - Practical Searches for Local Information

Google searches also reflected practical concerns. Many users searched for ‘Near Me’ questions about air quality in cities. Searches about popular bakeries and trendy cafes near homes also became common.

Travel Searches Show Interest in Popular Destinations

Travel enthusiasts searched for destinations both domestically and internationally. Google trends showed interest in places like Azerbaijan, Bali, Manali, Kazakhstan, and Jaipur for trips with family and friends.

Recipe Searches Reflect India’s Culinary Diversity

Search trends also included recipes. Traditional recipes like Mango Pickle and Ugadi Pachadi were popular. Global recipes such as the Pornstar Martini cocktail and regional dishes like Chammanthi and Onam Sadhya also saw significant interest.

Overall Search Trends in 2024

The overall search trends for 2024 covered a wide range of interests. These included sports events like IPL T20 Cricket World Cup and the Olympics. Political searches about BJP and INC and entertainment searches about movies like Stree 2 also stood out.

Google’s Year in Search 2024 provides a snapshot of the diverse interests of Indian users. It shows how sports politics cinema and societal trends continue to shape the online behaviour of millions of people across the country.