Govt doubles down on structured skilling for fish farmers, 22,921 benefitted

New Delhi, Jan 10 In a bid to empower fishers and fish farmers by enhancing their technical skills, promoting the adoption of scientific practices, and ensuring environmentally responsible operations, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) emphasises skill development and capacity building as critical enablers for modernising the fisheries value chain, the government said on Saturday.

In the last six months, total 499 training programmes were conducted, benefitting total 22,921 participants under the scheme.

The initiative enhances productivity, reduces post-harvest losses and establishes marketing linkages by developing human resource and institutional capacity.

The initiative, led by Department of Fisheries, has not only empowered stakeholders but also laid a strong foundation for the future growth and resilience of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

“This initiative will ultimately contribute towards unlocking the potential of the sector, generating employment and thus, contributing to the socio-economic growth of the nation,” said Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The structured road-map for training and capacity-building programmes for 2025–2027 includes training sessions, exposure visits and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

With rapid advancements in aquaculture technologies and increasing demand for quality fish products, structured training covers areas of Pre-production, Production and Post Production focusing on hatchery operations, advance grow out techniques, Integrated/composite fish culture, fish health management, feed formulation, seaweed cultivation, and value-added fish processing.

In this regard, the Department of Fisheries has earmarked financial component of Rs 2.93 crore, via National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, being the Nodal Implementing agency for Training and Capacity Building Programmes under PMMSY and PM-MKSSY.

Special focus is given to modern systems like Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS), Biofloc, cage culture, and ornamental fish breeding, enabling fish farmers to diversify and expand operations, said the ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor