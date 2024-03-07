Govt's ChipIN Centre to provide EDA tools to 85K students to design chips

New Delhi, March 7 The government's ChipIN Centre aims to provide access to state-of-the-art electronic design automation (EDA) tools to 85,000 students of B.Tech, M.Tech, and PhD to design semiconductor chips, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) said on Thursday.

Currently, the ChipIN Centre is engaged with about 10,000 students from 120 academic institutions and 20 startups.

While addressing the 4th Semicon India futureDESIGN Roadshow, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: "In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India being a semicon hub for the world, we believe that the future is not only about manufacturing semiconductors but also about designing chips and IPs for all industries."

ChipIN Centre is one of the biggest existing facilities, offering a plethora of design flows, and aims to bring the chip design infrastructure on door-steps of the semiconductor design community in the country.

During the roadshow, Keysight Technologies, Synopsys, Cadence Design System, Siemens, and Ansys further strengthened the ChipIN Centre offering to researchers and startups.

MeitY also announced financial support for two more semiconductor design startups/MSMEs under the DLI scheme during the futureDESIGN Roadshow at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala.

WiSig Networks, a fabless startup incubated at IIT-Hyderabad that specialises in developing solutions for 5G base stations, 5G integrated access backhaul, 5G UE stacks, NB-IoT, and Satcom System on Chips (SoCs). GreenPMU Semi, a fabless startup incubated at IIT-Hyderabad which specialises in building power management ICs capable of harvesting energy from multiple sources to realise battery-free IoT solutions.

