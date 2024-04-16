Haier launches new TV series in four sizes in India

New Delhi, April 16 Home appliances and consumer electronics brand Haier on Tuesday launched its latest Smart QLED Series 'S800QT' in four sizes in India.

The series comes available in 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 43-inch sizes and will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 38,990 across offline and online channels.

"Catering to consumers who seek uncompromised visual brilliance and an immersive cinematic haven in their own homes, Haier India aims to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, offering them an unparalleled home entertainment solution," NS Satish, President, Haier India, said in a statement.

The new range offers ultra-smooth motion reproduction and reduced motion blur during fast-paced action sequences to ensure an immersive viewing experience with DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology, according to the company.

The company also mentioned that the new TV series automatically detects the content and adjusts its refresh rate up to 120Hz.

It seamlessly integrates with Google and provides access to an extensive range of apps, content, and streaming services.

In addition, the TV series offers a faster and smoother user interface and gives clarity in every frame, the company said.

It also offers TV control through hands-free voice commands. With this feature, users can easily adjust settings, switch channels, search for content, and perform various other tasks.

