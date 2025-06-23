Hanwha Systems joins Northrop Grumman to build advanced air defence systems

Seoul, June 23 (Yonhap) Hanwha Systems, a defence solutions unit under South Korea's Hanwha Group, said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with US giant Northrop Grumman Corp. to jointly advance integrated air defence systems.

The agreement focuses on enhancing technological collaboration in air defence command and control systems and exploring new business opportunities in Korea, according to Hanwha Systems.

Northrop Grumman is the developer of the Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System (IBCS), regarded as one of the most advanced air defence command and control platforms in the world, reports Yonhap news agency.

IBCS integrates radar and interceptor systems across land, sea and air to build a dense and flexible air defense network, enabling coordinated responses to a range of threats.

It is currently being deployed by the U.S. Army and evaluated for expansion in Europe and other regions.

Hanwha Systems emphasised that the partnership will combine Northrop Grumman's expertise in air defence technologies with its own advanced command and control capabilities, such as the Korea Air and Missile Defence Operations Center (KAMDOC), for more advanced air defence solutions.

The partnership will also play a pivotal role in helping Hanwha Systems develop next-generation air defence solutions, further bolstering its capabilities in the global defence market, the company added.

"Hanwha is undergoing a bold transformation to become a leading global defence company," said Park Sung-kyun, vice president and business director of the defence electronics division at Hanwha Systems. "Our partnership reflects our ambition to lead the development of next-generation weapon systems and strengthen our position in the global market."

"The synergy between Hanwha's radar technologies and Northrop Grumman's integrated defence systems is expected to strengthen both companies' air defence capabilities," a defence industry official said. "It could also provide a boost to Hanwha Group's efforts to expand its presence in the U.S. defence market."

