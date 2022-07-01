New Delhi, July 1 In heartbreaking news, popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade, who died from cancer at age 23, on Friday posted his last video on Google-owned platform with a message: "Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead."

Titled 'so long nerds,' the video on his YouTube channel, which has nearly 11 million subscribers, was anchored by his father.

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead. Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life," said the YouTuber.

He apologised for "selling out so much in the past year" by offering merchandise but admitted that because of this, his siblings will be able to go to college.

"Well, if they want to. I don't want to put any dead brother peer pressure on them."

Alex was "having a hard time doing the writing" due to the effects of his illness.

"I don't think he said everything he wanted to say, but I think he got the main points. He finished that up and then he was done. He lived about another eight hours after that," Technoblade's father told The Verge.

In a video posted in August 2021, Technoblade revealed that he'd been diagnosed with cancer.

He joked in the video about how his "chemotherapy arc is going to be fantastic for content".

"Nobody took the news worse than my health insurance provider - they've been inconsolable for weeks," he said.

His fans poured emotional messages on various social media platforms.

"Effortlessly funny. Endlessly talented. Gone too soon," tweeted YouTuber Ted Nivison.

"I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event. Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend," posted another follower.

In a message, Technoblade's family said a portion of all sales of his merchandise would be donated to the charity, the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

