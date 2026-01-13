HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Jan 13 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for Gujarat's first ultra-modern Bio-Safety Level-4 (BSL-4) bio-containment laboratory and an Animal Bio-Safety facility in Gandhinagar, his parliamentary constituency.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia were present at the ceremony.

The project, to be built at a cost of Rs 362 crore, will become the country's first BSL-4 lab operated by a state government and only the second such high-containment facility in India after Pune.

During the event, the Union Department of Biotechnology handed over a Letter of Intent designating the upcoming BSL-4 lab at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre as the "National Centre for High Containment Pathogen Research Facility" under the BioE3 policy.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Shah said the launch marks the beginning of a new era for India's health security and bio-safety systems from the soil of Gujarat.

He added that the facility will serve as India's "impenetrable shield" against deadly viruses and a fortified pillar of the country's biomedical infrastructure.

Union Minister Shah added that the new laboratory will open significant opportunities for global-standard researchers and young scientists, and will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's One Health Mission aimed at combating zoonotic diseases.

The Home Minister highlighted the rapid rise of India's biotechnology sector over the past decade, noting that the bio-economy has grown from $10 billion in 2014 to more than $166 billion in 2024.

"The number of biotech startups has increased from fewer than 500 to more than 10,000, incubators from 6 to 95, and incubation space from 60,000 square feet to 9 lakh square feet."

Private investment, Union Minister Shah said, has jumped from Rs 10 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, while annual patent filings have grown from 125 to more than 1,300.

He added that the new facility will accelerate vaccine development, reduce reliance on foreign testing for high-risk pathogens and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global leader in biotechnology.

He also urged researchers to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, calling it a "silent disaster", and encouraged students to contribute to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Chief Minister Patel said the BSL-4 lab is a major step towards strengthening India's ability to tackle future pandemics.

He described it as a key component of the Prime Minister's vision of "Healthcare for All" and modern scientific infrastructure.

Chief Minister Patel added that with the operationalisation of this facility, Gujarat will be able to conduct high-risk virus research within the state, ensuring faster diagnosis, timely interventions and a more resilient health system.

He emphasised that the research conducted here will directly influence diagnostics, treatment methods and public health policies, making it a vital milestone in building a healthy, secure and self-reliant India.

Gujarat Minister Modhwadia said that just as Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel shaped India's history, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah have reshaped modern India and Gujarat through their scientific and technological vision.

He added that the new laboratory will strengthen Gujarat's position as a biotechnology hub and enhance the state's capacity to respond to global health challenges.

The event was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Meera Patel, MPs Hasmukh Patel and Haribhai Patel, MLA Ritaben Patel, senior officials and a large number of citizens.

