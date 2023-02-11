Homegrown social media app Slick exposed users' data, including kids

New Delhi, Feb 11 Homegrown social media app Slick has reportedly exposed personal data of children, among other users of the platform, on the web.

According to TechCrunch, an internal Slick database with full names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, and profile pictures of users was "left exposed online without a password."

The internal database contained entries of over 153,000 Slick users.

The Bengaluru-based app allows school and college students to connect and talk about their friends anonymously.

Launched in November last year by former Unacademy executive Archit Nanda, Slick is available on both Android and iOS app stores.

Nanda was also Co-founder and CEO of crypto platform CoinMint.

Earlier this month, he announced on Twitter that Slick has crossed 100,000 downloads.

"100k @slick_hq. Rockstars behind the milestone," he posted along with an image.

According to the TechCrunch report, cyber-security researcher Anurag Sen from CloudDefense.ai found the exposed Slick database.

Sen also alerted computer emergency response team CERT-In.

Slick later fixed the exposure and the database is no longer available online.

According to the cyber-security researcher, it was unclear if the Slick data has been compromised since it was exposed online in December.

