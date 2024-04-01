How to Get More Followers on TikTok

TikTok can be wild because on the platform, creativity meets chaos. Everyone therecan bejust one viral video away from becoming an overnight sensation.

However, even if you know how to hit the right dance moves or have the cutest pet videos, you might need a little more to really make it. It helps that your content is fun and genuine, but you should also employ some strategies. So, how do you get more followers on TikTok? Let’s find out.

1. Your Hobbies Will Lead You

Here’s a tip that’s easy and fun to do but has the potential to propel you far and wide. Turn your hobbies into must-see TV. For example, you might be an expert with watercolors, a guitar hero, or you might make the best lasagna. Let the world know. Share your secrets and make your viewers masters of something, too, no matter how small and seemingly trivial. Make content that shows your skills and invites others to learn, and people will turn to you when they need advice or guidance. In a way, you become an online teacher without needing a degree.

2. Become a Trendsetter

Why follow trends when you can create them? TikTok lives and breathes trends. But while everyone tries to jump onto the opportunity to follow a trend, someone has to start them. Challenge yourself to think outside the box and start your own TikTok craze.

It could be a new dance move or even a fresh take on an existing one. Or it could be a cooking challenge or a quirky art project. Either way, you must make it fun and accessible so it can catch on.

3. Duo of Duets

Duets on TikTok just make everything better. They also bring TikTok back to its musical (or musical.ly) roots. Remember that? You could be harmonizing with a singer, adding a punchline to a joke, or covering a top 10 song of the month with a TikTok friend. You can even reach out to someone you admire and ask them if they’d be willing to do a little duet with you. You might be surprised by how often people want to cooperate. It’s a fantastic way to use existing content by adding a unique twist and a hint of your personality. They also double your exposure by tapping into another creator’s audience.

4. Fun With Tags

Don’t just use the usual suspects when labeling your videos with hashtags. Of course, some standard tags are a no-brainer, but get a bit more creative. Mix popular hashtags with more niche or even completely new ones to draw more curious glances.

If you have a series or challenge in mind, make your own hashtags that represent it, and they will keep appearing in your posts. It’ll help you track engagement and build a community around your videos. A community means more and more followers each time you post as people share your content and bring their own friends and TikTok buddies along.

5. The Art of Storytelling

Everyone loves a good story, even when they’re just browsing social media. Unsurprisingly, TikTok is the perfect platform to tell your true story. Make it into a hilarious series about your daily mishaps, a heartwarming journey, or a semi-fictional saga told in 60-second clips. Storytelling can captivate viewers like a few other forms of content. Then, these captivated viewers keep coming back for more. The trick is to keep your narrative engaging and relatable – and don’t forget those cliffhangers to leave your audience wanting more.

Ultimately, if you have a good story and can present it well, you’re bound to get more followers. Now, if you’re thinking, “But my life is boring, I don’t have a good story,” worry not. Everyone has something about them worth sharing, whether it’s funny, emotional, educational, or anything in between. You just have to put your heart into presenting it and try to reach the people who would find it relatable.

6. Engagement Is Everything

The heart of TikTok is its community, and engaging with your audience can turn casual viewers into loyal followers. Respond to comments, shout out to your top fans, and participate in challenges and trends. If you have a Patreon on the side, list your top patrons as an encouragement.

The more you interact, the more invested your audience will become. Consequently, your audience will see you as more than an influencer. You’ll become a mini icon of their entertainment and the person in whose community they’ve found like-minded people. You’d be surprised by how many lasting friendships have been forged between people following an online creator and interacting with each other on their content. So, interact and bring people together. That way, you’ll bring in more followers, too.

And for those moments when you want to give your engagement a boost, there are online services that can give you a few extra followers for a small fee. They’ll give you a little push that could mean the world when trying to build your TikTok community.

7. Lights, Camera, Action!

Finally, don’t underestimate the power of high-quality content. That means content that looks good and is professionally made. Good lighting, clear audio, and a little editing can go a long way in making your videos more appealing and shareable. Get a good ring light and a quality mic, find a quiet place to record, and use editing software to add that extra polish to your videos. Remember, on TikTok, you’re only as good as your last video, so make it count. Be more than a one-time wonder with pro-looking vids.

It’s easier than it might seem. When you want to get more followers on TikTok, you just have to get creative and fun. Jump on trends or make your own. So long as you do it right. However, having high-quality equipment and setup, along with some editing skills, also doesn’t hurt.

Make a community around yourself to encourage people to bring in their own friends and followers. Sometimes, you might also need a little boost but worry not because there are online services that exist that can help out.