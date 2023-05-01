How to stop your child from watching adult content on mobile? Check these steps

Children today on the internet face a wide range of potential dangers, from communicating with strangers to accessing inappropriate content. Parental control applications are one way to ensure they use the internet safely and responsibly. Apple and Google devices both include settings to limit time in front of the phone screen, block applications and restrict access to adult content.

Google Play Restrictions

This is one way in which you can prevent your children from viewing adult content on the internet. For this, you have to turn on Google Play Restrictions in your Android mobile. This will prevent the child from downloading apps, games and other web resources that are not appropriate for their age. For this, first go to Google Play Store. After that go to Settings in the left corner. Here you will find the option of 'Parental controls', click on it. After this you will be asked to set a PIN.

Turn on Safe Search

Safe search feature is available in Google, which prevents from viewing wrong or dirty content on the Internet. With this feature, your kids can't accidentally access things using Google Chrome that they're not designed for. To turn on this feature, first open Chrome on the device. After that tap on the three dots on the top right corner. Here in the new window you will see the option of setting, click on it. After this, go to Privacy by going to the advanced section.

Parental Apps

Many parental apps are also available on Google Play Store, using which you can make the phone safe for children. These apps block a variety of adult content in web browsers, instant messengers, games, and applications. It also checks for harmful links, hides any of your data, and detects spyware and bugs