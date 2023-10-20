How to watch ISRO’s Gaganyaan vehicle test flight on 21st October

The launch of a single-stage liquid rocket on Saturday will signal ISRO's journey towards its ambitious human space flight programme, Gaganyaan, when the first crew module test to ensure the safety of astronauts will be conducted by the space agency here. ISRO aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 km for a three-day Gaganyaan mission and bring them safely back to earth.Unlike other missions by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency, ISRO would attempt a successful launch of its Test Vehicle (TV-D1), a single-stage liquid rocket, scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad at this spaceport at 8 am on October 21.

The Test Vehicle mission with this Crew Module is a significant milestone for the overall Gaganyaan programme as a nearly complete system is integrated for a flight test.For those interested in witnessing this historic event, India Today Science will be bringing you all the updates from the test mission. Isro will be live-streaming the test flight through various platforms, including its official website, Facebook, and YouTube.The Gaganyaan mission is a significant step towards India's ambitious goals in space exploration, including setting up an Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending an Indian astronaut to the moon by 2040.The successful completion of the TV-D1 test flight will bring India one step closer to these milestones.

