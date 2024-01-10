HP Unleashes Next-Gen Gaming Gear and More at CES 2024

HP made a major splash at CES 2024, showcasing a diverse lineup of next-generation gaming laptops, monitors, accessories, and software under its renowned OMEN and HyperX brands. The company also introduced new variants of its premium Spectre x360 laptops, solidifying its commitment to catering to both hardcore gamers and discerning creators.

OMEN: Power Up Your Game

The OMEN lineup takes center stage with the OMEN Transcend 14 , the world's lightest 14-inch gaming laptop. Boasting an advanced OLED display, an RGB keyboard, and cutting-edge internals like the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, this featherweight powerhouse is a dream come true for on-the-go gamers.

For those who prioritize raw power, the OMEN 17t delivers with its 2.5K 240Hz OLED display and Intel Core i7 HX processors. The OMEN 16.1, meanwhile, gets a refresh with the latest Intel Core i7 HX chips, making it a compelling option for budget-conscious gamers.

Victus: Conquer the Battlefield

The Victus series also gets an upgrade with the Victus 16.1 , sporting the new Intel Core i7 HX processors. Arriving in February, this value-packed laptop is sure to entice aspiring conquerors.

HyperX: Gear Up for Victory

HyperX takes aim at both seasoned veterans and junior champions with its diverse range of accessories. The HyperX Cloud Mini headsets, tailored for younger gamers with volume-limiting capabilities, make a responsible and playful addition to any setup. For those seeking versatility, the HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller offers lightweight comfort and broad compatibility. Hardcore gamers will appreciate the HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard with its hot-swappable key switches and vibrant RGB lighting.

Spectre x360: Unleash Your Creativity

For creators, the new HP Spectre x360 14 and 16 inch 2-in-1 laptops are equipped with everything needed to bring their visions to life. The 9 MP camera, AI chips, and adaptive screen adjustments ensure stunning visuals, while the Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs guarantee smooth performance. Audiophiles will love the Poly-tuned sound system, and the 2.8K OLED display is a treat for discerning eyes.

A Symphony of Peripherals

HP rounds out its CES showcase with a selection of innovative peripherals. The Poly Voyager Free 20 wireless earbuds deliver powerful sound and hybrid ANC, while the HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard combines comfort with functionality. The **HP 690 Rechargeable Wireless Mouse. offers Qi-charging convenience and programmable buttons, and the HP USB-C Travel Hub G3 is a must-have for mobile professionals. For those who crave customization, the HP 430 Programmable Wireless Keypad and HP 400 Backlit Wired Keyboard provide the perfect solutions.

Availability and Pricing

The HP OMEN Transcend 14 is available for pre-order starting January 8, 2024, with a starting price of $1,499.99. The OMEN 17t and OMEN 16.1 will be available on January 10, 2024, starting at $1,899.99 and $1,199.99, respectively. The Victus 16.1 arrives in February, also starting at $1,199.99.

HyperX accessories will be available throughout Spring 2024, with prices ranging from $39.99 for the HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller to $199.99 for the HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard. The HP Spectre x360 14 and 16 inch 2-in-1 laptops are available now, priced at $1,499.99 and $1,599.99, respectively.

Other HP peripherals vary in availability, with the HP 690 Rechargeable Wireless Mouse available now and the HP 430 Programmable Wireless Keypad and HP 400 Backlit Wired Keyboard also readily available. The Poly Voyager Free 20, HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard, and HP USB-C Travel Hub.