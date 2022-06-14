HP unveils new generation of AI-powered laptops in India

New Delhi, June 14 To empower users in the country, HP on Tuesday launched new laptops that come with AI-powered intelligent features such as Auto-frame, Noise reduction, dynamic voice leveling and more for Indian consumers.

The HP Spectre portfolio is powered by Intel Evo platforms featuring 12th Gen Intel Core Processors for improved multitasking and performance.

"The new HP Spectre x360 laptops are stunning, powerful and provide modern consumers with the tools and technology necessary to maximise their potential in today's hybrid world," Vickram Bedi, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, said in a statement.

"The Spectre range has a variety of AI features including AutoFrame, Noise reduction and backlight adjustment, as an attempt to create intelligent products that can keep up with today's youth and help them show up at their best," Bedi added.

To cater to the needs of consumers, the portfolio is built with AI-powered intelligent features Auto-frame, Noise reduction, dynamic voice leveling, health and well-being features, AI-based privacy alert and sound enhancement for a smooth and seamless experience.

Available in nightfall black with pale brass accent and nocturne blue with celestial blue accents, the laptops come with breakthrough design and striking features for the ultimate experience.

The HP Spectre 13.5 x360 ef-0053tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will be available at Rs 1,29,999 and the HP Spectre 16 x360 f-1003tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will be available at 1,39,999.

