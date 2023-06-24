IAEA, Russia's Rosatom discuss nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia in new consultations

Moscow, June 24 General Director of Russia's Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev discussed the current nuclear safety situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in Russia's Kaliningrad.

During the discussion, both delegations addressed issues raised by Grossi at the UN Security Council briefing on May 30, in which the official discussed the security situation at the nuclear facility, Rosatom said on Friday in a statement.

Likhachev emphasised that the Russian side "expects the IAEA Secretariat to take specific steps to prevent strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces both on the ZNPP and on the adjacent territory," it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

He informed Grossi about the specific measures currently being taken by the Russian side to ensure the nuclear facility's safe operation, particularly its water supply "after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces," Rosatom said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor