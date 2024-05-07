If speech is constrained, people won't be able to make right decision: Musk

New Delhi, May 7 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that if speech is fundamentally constrained then people will not be able to make the right or informed decisions because "they are prevented from being informed".

When asked about his views on freedom of speech, he said that there are countries where if people speak freely, they would either be imprisoned or killed.

"In some parts of the world, you can't say what you want to say, without some bad consequences," Musk said while speaking at the US-based Milken Institute Global Conference.

However, the tech billionaire mentioned that there is a 'constitution' to protect the people from the government.

Musk also spoke about the advantages of Artificial Intelligence (AI), mentioning that a "truth-seeking" AI could "foster human civilisation". When asked about the role of technology in human daily lives, he emphasised that the benefits of AI could be substantial.

"We build the AI in a way that is beneficial to humanity. It's very important to have a maximum truth-seeking AI and a maximum curious AI and I think that's most likely to foster human civilisation," he said.

He also talked about his satellite-based internet service Starlink.

When asked how Starlink is changing people's lives, especially in remote locations, he said: "Once you have access to the internet, you have access to all the world's information. But if you don't have access or it's too expensive, then you can't access all the information, and you can't sell the goods and services that you produce," the tech billionaire said.

