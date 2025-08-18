IIT Madras inks 1 cr deal to license India’s 1st silicon photonics-based QRNG

New Delhi, Aug 18 The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday signed an agreement to license the indigenously developed India’s first silicon photonics-based high-speed Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG).

The agreement signed with Indrarka Quantum Technologies aims for the commercial deployment of the Silicon Photonic QRNG.

Developed at the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), IIT Madras, this milestone highlights the technology’s strategic value and its potential to advance India’s quantum innovation ecosystem.

“Silicon photonics is an emerging area with a strong interface with Quantum Technologies. Random number generation is a critical building block for secure computing and communication. I am extremely excited that the CPPICS has developed this QRNG that could be readily deployed in the market,” said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

This licensing agreement represents a major step in translating cutting-edge academic research into market-ready products, reinforcing India’s leadership in the global quantum technology landscape.

Earlier, a prototype version of the QRNG module was delivered to DYSL-QT DRDO. Later, an advanced version of the QRNG module was developed and deployed successfully at the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS Chennai) for quantum security applications.

The new QRNG technology has critical applications in fields such as IT security for military and defence, cryptographic algorithms, quantum key distribution (QKD), scientific modelling and simulations, financial transactions, blockchain, OTP generation, and gaming applications.

“We are honoured to partner with IIT Madras in bringing India’s first Silicon Photonics-based QRNG to market. This ground-breaking technology represents a significant leap forward in quantum security solutions and exemplifies the success of the Make in India initiative,” said Dinanath Soni, Director, Indrarka Quantum Technologies.

"We are committed to making this indigenous innovation accessible across critical sectors, establishing India as a global leader in quantum security and advancing our nation's vision of technological self-reliance," Soni added.

